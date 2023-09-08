Camp Trinity, a Christian religious campground outside New Haven, is celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10, with an outdoor sermon from Pastor Walter Otten.
Sunday’s service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with dinner and fellowship to follow. A donation will be accepted for the continuation and improvement of Camp Trinity.
According to camp director Ruth Rethemeyer, Pastor Herman Otten founded the camp in 1970 after meeting a local farmer who said he wanted to sell his land for health reasons. Otten bought the land and Camp Trinity was born. The facility is available to any Christian organization, according to Rethemeyer. She said the camp is not affiliated with any church and does not receive funding from any church. It does, however, cater to Christians. “The unique thing is to share Christ with everyone who comes,” said Rethemeyer.
She says Camp Trinity typically serves groups from the region, although there are yearly events where kids come from all over the United States. “There are crosses, statues, bible verses on buildings. God’s work permeates throughout the camp,” said Rethemeyer. “And that’s what we want to continue.”
The camp can accommodate 100 campers at a time. There is a main bunkhouse with eight rooms that hold 11 people each, and a family cabin that sleeps 12, according to Rethemeyer.
Campers can indulge in various activities, including fishing, canoeing, team sports and hiking. There is also an in-ground swimming pool, a lighted basketball and tennis court, an outdoor chapel and more, according to the camp’s website.
