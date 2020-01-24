The Franklin County Highway Department will operate in 2020 with $3.75 million less than 2019.
According to the 2020 Franklin County budget approved Dec. 31, the highway department budget will be $18,019,132 of the total $91.3 million budget.
That is a decrease of $3,751,108 from 2019 when the highway department budget was more than $21.7 million for the construction and maintenance of the county’s 835 miles of roadway, 1,670 miles of right of way and 160 bridges.
The drastic drop in the budget and revenue can be explained by the completion of three projects in 2019, making up about $2.2 million in federal funding. The actual operating expenses will be $16,293,738, with an additional $529,649 appropriated for administrative costs.
An additional $1,195,745 included as a fund balance from last year was incorporated into the 2020 budget as well.
Revenues
The total projected revenues for the county highway department for this year is $13,178,725.
According to the 2019 budget, $13,313,875 of the road and bridge fund revenues is generated by 12 separate taxes.
The largest of which is the half-cent road and bridge sales tax expected to generate $6,775,000 in 2020.
Property taxes are the second largest source at $3,980,503 for 2020.
An additional $1,128,800 comes from intergovernmental revenue (including grants), and the remaining revenues of just over $165,000 come from interest, transfers and other revenue.
Expenditures
The budget also lays out a detailed list of how the money is spent within the department.
• Capital Improvements — $4,256,500;
• Salaries and Benefits — $4,212,791;
• Road Repair Materials — $3,438,100;
• Capital Outlay — $1,701,500;
• Debt Service — $1,291,950;
• Equipment Operations — $648,000;
• Equipment Repair and Maintenance — $504,000; and
• General Expenses — $595,100.
Three other categories, including bridge and culvert repairs, services and supplies/other, round out the remaining less than 1 percent of the highway department budget totaling $161,000.
Projects
Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch says the county has two road conversions from gravel to blacktop planned for 2020.
Another 15 county roads are slated for overlays this year and two bridge projects are in the planning phase, including one span on Bacon Ridge Road outside Sullivan, which collapsed due to its age.