According to social media posts from the Branson area, Bruno the Bear has found a mate and is living comfortably in the Ozarks.
On Tuesday, it was reported Bruno was positively identified with a female companion in Ridgedale, Mo. after several sightings were reported in the area.
Bruno, quite possibly the most famous black bear in the Midwest, was tranquilized and moved to by the Missouri Department of Conservation early this month after a well publicized journey from Wisconsin.
After being monitored for weeks and collecting nearly 150,000 followers on social media, “Bruno” was sedated outside Wentzville.
Local conservation agent Cpl. Ben Pursley said he was not personally involved with Bruno’s relocation, but confirmed the bear was set free somewhere in the southern St. Louis region, which includes Franklin, Jefferson, Crawford and Washington counties and possibly near the Mark Twain National Forest.