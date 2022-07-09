Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
The first phase of highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
With help from a state gas tax increase and the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, the STIP is a large increase over what the state has seen in the past.
“Just a few years ago, our 2016 STIP made available a fraction of this program with only $2.6 billion,” Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Director Patrick McKenna said in a news release. “The new STIP — our largest to date — is quite an achievement that has taken the collective efforts of policymakers, state leaders and the leadership of the commission, which has held firm on the need for resources to do the projects our citizens expect us to do.
“By working with planning partners across the state and listening to the needs of the communities we serve, we’ve made these plans to take care of this massive system,” he said.
Of the Highway 47 project’s cost, $75.8 million will be for construction, with the remainder for expenses like engineering and right-of-way acquisitions.
What is still unclear is whether the 12.37 miles in upgrades on Highway 47 will mean expanding the road to four lanes the entire route.
“What is not committed with this decision, this budget, is four lanes,” MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair told The Missourian. “But it’s real money. Now MoDOT can begin looking at the corridor and working with the community to see what capacity improvements are the priority.”
While local governments have paid to have the Highway 47 corridor studied before, MoDOT will now begin formally looking at the road conditions, Blair said, adding that 2026 is closer than it seems.
“That seems like a long ways away, but we have a lot of work to do between now and awarding a contract,” Blair said.
A conceptual design is expected to start next year, said Eric Schroeter, MoDOT’s assistant chief engineer.
“We’ll start having some public involvement in that as we look at the specific solutions that can be done,” he said.
While the STIP lists the Highway 47 improvements as “phase one,” Blair said it is unclear if there will be additional work necessary after it is completed.
“That’s exciting,” he said of having $75.8 million more for construction than a year ago. “Will it be enough? We should know more as we get into looking at the corridor and really identifying the priorities — priorities that are right for the 47 corridor.”
Also uncertain is how MoDOT’s plans will impact the $12 million Union Expressway, which is currently scheduled to start construction next year. Union officials have expressed alarm at how the planned two-lane bypass, which would go northeast of the existing intersections between Highways 47 and 50, would be impacted by a potential four-lane MoDOT route.
Blair acknowledged that the expressway is a “big investment,” pointing out that, while MoDOT is not funding the project, it has been involved in planning the project.
“We’re supportive of that project,” Blair said of the expressway. “How exactly does it fit into the corridor improvements? We’re going to figure that out.”
Former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy spoke during the comment period near the end of Wednesday’s commission meeting. Lucy, who attended the meeting with current Mayor Doug Hagedorn and City Administrator Darren Lamb, thanked the commission and MoDOT for their support over the years with projects like the widening of Highway 100 and the new Missouri River bridge.
Lucy sent one of 51 public comments on the Highway 47 project to MoDOT. She wrote that the Missouri River bridge was the first step in expanding the corridor.
“It’s now time to complete the route,” Lucy wrote. “Thanks for all that you do to improve the Missouri transportation system.”
Union City Engineer J.D. Kelley also wrote of the importance of expanding the route.
“The potential for business and residential growth along this corridor will require increased capacity throughout its length, and, in its current configuration, MO 47 will become increasingly dangerous with the public and private road connections,” he wrote.
In his comment, St. Clair City Administrator Don Stolberg expressed concern over the Highway 47 project being shaded in gray on the STIP, meaning it could be removed in the future if the Missouri General Assembly repeals the law passed in 2021 that is scheduled to increase the gasoline tax to 29 cents per gallon by 2025, from the previous 17 cents per gallon.
“This Highway 47 expansion is absolutely critical to regional development,” Stolberg wrote. “The area between I-44 and I-70 is ripe for development and transportation is key to success. This will open up opportunities for growth and expansion in areas long neglected.”
While the vast majority of the comments were in favor of the Highway 47 improvements, the reaction was not all positive.
“Why do we want to over develop Franklin County and have it resemble St. Louis County?” wrote Dave Rogers. “If the citizens want to have all the congestion and over development of St. Louis County they should relocate.”
Some comments supporting the Highway 47 project suggested the importance of things like having left turn lanes on the four-lane highway.
Officials said 317 total comments on the STIP were received during a public comment period, with only two in opposition to the proposed projects.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker thanked all the people who submitted comments in favor of the Highway 47 project at a Thursday county commission meeting. He credited the county committees that have worked for years on the goal.
While expansion to four lanes is not directly mentioned in the STIP, Brinker said comments to MoDOT made it clear that is the will of county residents.
In his comment to MoDOT, Brinker asked the agency to move Highway 47 improvements up the list to allow work to start sooner.
“With Missouri highway 100 and Missouri Highway 50 both coming off of Interstate 44 and intersecting with MO 47, attention is absolutely needed in the most expedited manner,” he wrote.
Bill Straatmann, chairman of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee, stressed the importance of making Highway 47 four lanes and also called for improvements north to Interstate 70 in Warrenton.
“We look forward to supporting this incredible opportunity for Franklin and Warren counties,” he wrote.
In total, 33 Franklin County projects totaling $225 million are in the STIP over the next five years, though some were in STIPs in previous years.