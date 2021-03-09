Will a change of venue be what the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights need to beat Lutheran South?
The Knights (14-11) visit the Lancers (14-11) in Affton Tuesday in the Class 5 sectional round.
Lutheran South won Dec. 4 at Borgia, 70-68. That game ended much closer than it seemed as the Lancers dominated before Borgia made a late comeback attempt.
The winner will face either Sikeston (12-8) or North County (23-1) Friday at 6 p.m.
The Dec. 4 game was the only game between the two teams. The schools nearly met again at the Union Tournament. The initial bracket had the two schools playing each other in the first round. That changed when Rockwood Summit had to drop out due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Lutheran South instead lost to Pacific in the opening round.
The two teams have four common opponents:
• Against Pacific, Borgia won four times, and Lutheran South lost.
• Against Vianney, Lutheran South won (in the district championship game), and Borgia lost.
• Against Warrenton, both teams won.
• Against Waynesville, both teams won.
The Lancers have a trio of players who average double digits in scoring.
Jack Lawson, a 6-6 senior, is the top scorer at 19.8 points per game. Jonathan Prange, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 15.4 points per game. Austin Reis, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 11.5 points per game.
From there, it’s a drop down to Peyton Hunt. The 6-4 sophomore averages six points per game.
Lawson averages 7.7 rebounds per game, and Reis is next at 5.4 rebounds per contest. Hunt (3.8) and Prange (3.4) follow.
Reis averages 4.8 assists per game, and Prange is next at 2.44. Sam Butterfield, a 6-2 senior, is next at 1.8 assists per game. Overall, six players average over an assist per game.
Reis is the steals leader at 1.9 per contest. Prange is next at 1.6 per game. Five players average better than a steal per game.
Lawson averages one blocked shot per game.
Prange scored 30 points in the previous meeting with Borgia. Reis was next with 14 points and 10 assists, and Lawson scored 16 points with 12 rebounds.
Max Meyers scored 23 points to lead Borgia. Ryan Kell was next at 15, and Grant Schroeder scored 14.
At that time, Borgia was playing without freshman Adam Rickman and senior Andrew Patton.
Rickman, a 6-2 freshman, has played in 20 of the team’s games and averages 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was the MVP of the Union Tournament.
Sophomore Grant Schroeder, a 6-2 forward, is Borgia’s leading scorer at 11.8 points per game. Meyers, a 5-9 senior guard, is next at 11.0 points per game.
Kell, a 5-8 senior guard, averages 8.3 points per game.
Andrew Dyson, a 6-1 senior, averages 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He’s the team’s assists leader at 3.3 per game. He also averages 1.4 steals per game.
Patton, a 6-7 senior forward, averages 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
This isn’t the first boys basketball postseason meeting between the schools.
Borgia and Lutheran South met multiple times during the 1990s at the Class 3A sectional level with games normally taking place at Mineral Area College in Park Hills.