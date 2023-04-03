Jumping back into Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II girls soccer action, the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights shut out O’Fallon Christian in Washington Thursday, 7-0.
Borgia improved to 3-4-1 overall, 2-0 in league games.
Borgia led 6-0 at the half.
Olivia Wunderlich scored two goals in the first half, and also played in goal sharing the shutout with Claire Turgeon.
Abby Schutte, Madi Lieberoff, Natalie Garrett, Kendall Nowak and Addison Carroll also scored for Borgia in the game.
Borgia is back in action Monday, hosting Owensville at 6 p.m. Borgia plays Tuesday at Father Tolton Catholic.