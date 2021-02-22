Just over a week.
That’s how much time the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights have to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season.
Borgia (11-11) received the No. 2 seed Saturday for the Class 4 District 6 playoffs.
As the second seed, Borgia will receive a bye in the opening round before hosting either Hermann or Wright City Monday, March 1, in the semifinals. That game will be played at Borgia and will tip off at 6 p.m.
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said it won’t be an easy road to the finals.
“I believe this is a district where any of the top three teams could win it,” Houlihan said. “A matchup against Hermann is always tough and trying to beat them twice in the season is never easy.”
Borgia beat Hermann Dec. 21 on the road, 40-31.
Lutheran St. Charles (16-6) is the top seed and will get a first-round bye. The Lady Cougars are one win away from securing an undefeated run through the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Small Division.
Thanks to its earlier win over Hermann, the Lady Knights were seeded second.
Hermann got the third seed with Orchard Farm, Winfield and Wright City following.
Hermann and Orchard Farm will host first-round games Saturday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. The Orchard Farm-Winfield winner then will play at Lutheran St. Charles Monday, March 1. Borgia gets the Hermann-Wright City winner.
The district championship game is set for March 4 at 6 p.m. The highest remaining seed will host the district championship game.
With this Monday’s game against Notre Dame called off due to winter weather, the Lady Knights are looking to play before the district tournament.
Borgia hosts Westminster Christian Academy Tuesday and goes to Fatima Thursday. The Thursday game is part of a girls-boys doubleheader. It is uncertain whether the Notre Dame game will get played.
“We will all be coming into districts a little out of sorts because of the weather cancellations,” Houlihan said. “I would love to be coming off a week where we play a bunch of games. The only positive is we are basically quarantined, so we can stay safe from worry of COVID-19 restrictions.”