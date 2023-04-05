Two days after hosting their own meet, the St. Francis Borgia track team was on the move once again, competing in the eight-school Wright City Warmup.
The Borgia boys scored 141 points to place second behind Orchard Farm. A total of seven teams competed with Warrenton (137), Wright City (136.5), O’Fallon Christian (74), Valley Park (28) and The Fulton School of Chesterfield (2) following.
There were eight teams on the girls side with Borgia finishing fifth with 69 points.
Orchard Farm won with 157 points with Warrenton one point back. Wright City was third at 125 with O’Fallon Christian (79.5) also finishing in front of Borgia.
Following the Lady Knights were The Fulton School (31.5), Valley Park (17) and North County Christian (3) following.
Borgia won four events, all on the boys side.
• Henry Mitchell won the high jump at 5-10 and the 200-meter dash in 23.66.
• Trenton Volmert was the long jump winner at 18-11.5.
• Hunter Smith was the discus winner with a top throw of 97-7.75.
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• Brennan Pfeiffer in the girls 800-meter run (2:55.12).
• Sam Dunard in the boys 800-meter run (2:17.02).
• Boys 3,200-meter relay team (9:29.74).
• Jack Guehne in the boys javelin (117-1.5).
Girls finishing third were Lauren Dowil (100 dash), Pfeiffer (1,600 run), 400 relay team and Maddison Shockley (discus).
Boys taking third were Dunard (1,600), Volmert (high jump), Mason Wilmesher (discus) and Smith (shot put).
Ending fourth were Margherita Biondi (girls 800), Shockley (girls shot put), Jordan Mohesky (boys 100), Jacob Posinski (boys 3200), boys 400 relay, boys 800 relay and Mitchell (boys long jump).
Fifth-place finishers were Mia Jacobsen (girls 400), Lexie Meyer (girls 800 and girls 1,600), Jackson Clark (boys 3,200), Garrett Glosemeyer (boys 300 hurdles) and boys 1,600 relay.
Borgia next competes Tuesday in a small meet at Washington High School.