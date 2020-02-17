Author Ada Calhoun examines the lives of women who were born between 1965 and 1979, the Gen X generation, in “Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis.” She posits that Gen X people face uniquely challenging life experiences both professionally and personally that weren’t common for the age groups preceding hers, Baby Boomers, 1946-1964, and Millennials, 1980-1994.
Now nearing middle age, Gen X women are caught between parents who told them they could do anything and Millennials who are much more acquainted with social media, and thus, more valuable to employers who themselves may be lacking technological skills.
In business, Gen X’ers may not be promoted because the Baby Boomers ahead of them aren’t retiring as planned. Gen X’ers may be overlooked by their bosses because Millennials have computer skills that are perceived to be of more value.
Brought up being told that there was “no ceiling” by parents who were hindered by cultural expectations and stereotypes, Gen X’ers feel unsuccessful if they haven’t reached career expectations by their 40s. Women were told to make sure they could support themselves by feminist mothers. They may feel they have disappointed their parents and themselves if they have chosen motherhood or haven’t attained a high-paying job in adulthood.
Gen X’ers lost earning potential from the 1987 market crash, the fallout from 9/11, and the 2008 crash. These were the years they expected to save for retirement, but inflation and layoffs thwarted the plans of many. Husbands may have been subject to the financial downturn and if divorce ensues, it leaves women less well off. This is the first generation that is expected to have a lower standard of living, or less financial security in retirement, than their parents.
Sleeplessness, just one of the symptoms of oncoming menopause, occurs right at the time Gen X women need their energy to compete in the workplace, deal with aging parents, or manage children who are still at home (Gen X women tend to marry and have children later in life).
Antidepressants are more commonly used to handle symptoms. Drinking increases for this group of women who are heading toward middle age as they seek to cope. Baby Boomers were able to use hormone therapy, which is the only proven medical intervention that works for symptoms of menopause. (Some doctors think it is safe and effective in low doses, but many women fear the cancer implications indicated in some studies.)
The author cites many more reasons that explain why the Gen X generation is unique. Interestingly, she mentions the “influencers” for this generation are the Kardashians, Oprah, and Gwyneth Paltrow, all women who lead lives very different from the generation with whom they identify. Unrelenting social media exposure to these icons may lead to even more feelings of inadequacy among women approaching middle age.
Calhoun isn’t all gloom and doom. She offers positive suggestions for the Gen X women to take control of their lives. She cites her own methods of coping, of which she has many. Calhoun suggests avoiding Facebook which relentlessly depicts happy vacation pictures or nights with friends at fancy restaurants.
“Why We Can’t Sleep” is a valuable social and cultural study of a generation of people who are now in the workforce, raising children, taking care of parents, teaching our children, and making decisions that will shape the future. Examining the times in which a generation lives can go a long way toward explaining the differences between the outlook and attitudes of collective age groups.