“Weather,” a 200-page book by Jenny Offill, can be read in a day or two, and is well worth your attention.
The novel is narrated by Lizzie, employed at the university library where she never finished her graduate work. Lizzie has a side job answering letters for a podcast, “Hell and High Water,” run by her former mentor. The podcast is for preppers, doom and gloom folks, apocalyptic people.
Lizzie is married to Ben and they have a school age child, Eli.
Lizzie’s brother is a drug addict, trying to survive the post re-hab world.
The people in Lizzie’s world—family, fellow workers, podcast followers, parents of other kids, and neighbors in her apartment complex, are in various stages of anger and fear about President Trump.
As these conversations filter through to Lizzie, she becomes obsessed with disaster psychology, more than ever before as she prepares for a crisis, real or imagined. Lizzie’s personal relationships suffer a bit as she attempts to navigate this world of doom and gloom.
“Weather” is a sharp, witty, funny and concise book. The sentences are short and staccato, as Lizzie reveals her observations, conversations, opinions and thoughts. This book is a delightful quick read, which might warrant another go to catch all of the nuances and comments about our current culture. I thoroughly enjoyed this book and am certain you will too.