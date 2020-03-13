When I read the synopsis of “Unpregnant” I was intrigued to say the least. Not often do authors so blatantly talk or write books about abortions, but Hendriks and Caplan have done so. “Unpregnant” follows a girl, not unlike many, who finds herself in a bad situation with her whole future ahead of her.
Veronica Clark is valedictorian and also girlfriend to the most popular guy in school; her life is perfect, and she wants to keep it that way. But her plans to graduate and go to Brown stall after what some call, a little miracle.
The two lines on her pregnancy test scream of a life she doesn’t want so she does what is best for her and plans to get an abortion. But there's a catch. The only clinic where she can get the procedure is in New Mexico and she lives in Missouri.
Lying to her friends and family, Veronica begins to embark on the journey of a lifetime. Accompanying her on this quest is her former best friend and designated weird girl Bailey. The two hadn’t been on particularly good terms but with the help of some off road high jinks and tough times they become the friends they once were. The two girls race against time to get to New Mexico before Veronica’s crazy boyfriend catches them.
More a tale of friendship than anything, the authors have created a dynamic story many teens will be able to relate to. Bailey and Veronica are completely different from one another, and their relationship faces many ups and downs along the way, but by the end the pair end up closer than ever before.
This story kept me captivated until the very end even though it finished somewhat abruptly. “Unpregnant “ is a quick read to pick up on any day, though at times it seemed a bit cliché.
I have never read a book quite like it and was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. I liked how Caplan and Hendirks wrote about Veronica’s choice without shaming her decision or changing the reader’s view of the character.