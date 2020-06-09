Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High around 90F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.