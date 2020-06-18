“The Last Summer of Ada Bloom,” by Martine Murray, is a novel in which everyone has a secret and by the end everyone matures and comes of age.
At center stage is the Bloom family. Martha, the wife and mother is angry, jealous, needy and whiny. But there is goodness in her too. Mike, the husband and father, is dedicated to his family and isn’t quite sure how his life evolved to where it is at present. Tilly, the oldest daughter, is a teenage girl who becomes a young woman and starts to see her life through that lens.
Ben is the second child. He plays sports, drinks beer and smokes pot—quite a bit, too. He is his mother’s favorite child, so he gets away with a lot. Ada is 9-years-old and has a vivid imagination; she seems to have an old soul in a young body.
In the summertime, Ada makes a discovery that alters everything. This is just one of many secrets in the book. Mike and Martha have their own. Tilly is maneuvering new waters. Ada has told Tilly about her discovery, and Tilly, on the verge of adulthood, has her thinking rearranged by Ada’s secret. Ben is beginning to have his own independent thoughts. Then, there is a fire, which brings about even more awareness.
The author’s ability to describe the characters’ interior landscape of thoughts, observations, and emotions is very well done. There is always a vein of hope running through the story. The summer in which the book is set will be one the family won’t ever forget. This is the author’s first novel; I hope Murray writes another one. It’s a perfect book to take on vacation.