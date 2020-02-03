If you like funny and exciting books that keep you on your toes, read this book now!
In “Survivor Girl,” by Erin Teagan, the main character Alison adores and admires her celebrity father George, AKA the Survivor Guy. When he asks Ali and her older brother Jake to accompany him to the Great Dismal Swamp Ali cannot believe her ears. She has always wanted to follow in his footsteps.
After the three arrive at the swamp, Ali expects to be bombarded with yellow flies and other people-eating creatures. It turns out the animals are trained! For dinner, instead of crickets and grasshoppers, they eat spaghetti and meatballs. Worst of all, there’s not one camera, there’s a whole crew of people with cameras. Alison is shocked, then angry that her father can get away with lying to the public.
On the first day of shooting the film, Ali wants to be excited and happy, but she’s anything but. Ali is angry and depressed. First because the new summer intern, Adam, is super mean and doubts her, and second she can’t help but notice how close her dad is to the show’s medic, Claire, and her 4-year-old daughter Isabel.
When a huge wildfire strikes, Adam, Ali and Isabel miss the last rescue helicopter!
Will Adam, Ali, and Isabel survive their ordeal? If they do, will they ever see their family or friends again? Find out the answers to these questions and more by reading this intriguing book.
I liked “Survivor Girl” because it is hilarious, exciting and full of adventure!