Reporter, author, and New York Times op-ed writer Timothy Egan was raised Roman Catholic in the Pacific Northwest. As he and his family suffered indignities at the hands of the church, he grew further and further away from his ancestral faith and its culture.
“I’m a skeptic by profession,” he writes, “an Irish Catholic by baptism, culture and upbringing—lapsed but listening, like half of all Americans of my family’s faith.”
In his latest book, “A Pilgrimage to Eternity; From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith” Egan describes parallel journeys; one a physical trek by foot, rail and bus along the Via Francigena, the major medieval route from Canterbury to Rome, the other a voyage of introspection and spiritual discovery through some of Europe’s capitals of Christian culture and thought. Along the way he encountered the ghosts of many who shaped the history of Europe and its commitment to the carpenter of Galilee. And he explored some of the hoariest shrines of European Christianity.
Egan explains the motivation for his quest early in the narrative.
“I’m no longer comfortable in the squishy middle,” he writes, describing the current state of his spirituality. “It’s time to force the issue, to decide what I believe or admit what I don’t.” He begins his pilgrimage hopeful that the journey, and his commitment to its completion, will provide him with clues to the status of his faith life.
Several themes course through the book. On numerous occasions Egan visits sites of great battles between European city-states or countries, and asks how people who profess faith in a deity whose message was peace and love could behave so savagely toward one another. He laments how the practice of Christianity has fallen into near irrelevance on the European continent even as it is growing in places such as Africa. And he frequently cites his admiration for the current Pope, Francis I, an individual Egan sees as the potential last, best hope for the restoration of Christian faith and practice, especially as it struggles to address worldwide socioeconomic ills.
Egan describes nothing like a Damascus road experience on his journey. But a series of small epiphanies along the way helped him to define more clearly the impact of his childhood religious experiences on his life, and the relevance that heritage holds for him today.
For those who enjoy a well written travel story, “Pilgrimage” offers details of a journey not previously described in wide circulation. For those who, like Egan, wonder about the status of their own spirituality, “Pilgrimage” will provide food for thought and self-reflection.