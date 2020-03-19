A wide-eyed redhead greets readers when they open “My Best Friend,” a captivating charmer by Julie Fogliano. With a page turn we see the redhead leaning on a pole, supporting a tire swing, longingly gazing at a girl with a black ponytail and glasses.
It’s clear the redhead is looking for a friend. In a moment, her wish comes true, the girls flying skyward on the swing, grinning from ear to ear, the redhead proclaiming, “i have a new friend and her hair is black and it shines and it shines and she always laughs at everything.”
The new pals play and then rest outdoors in the shade of a large leafy tree, the joy they experience in each other's company obvious in the delightfully energetic illustrations rendered in shades of greens and browns by Jillian Tamaki.
The redhead has great admiration for her new friend’s talents—it seems the two are a perfect match, “she is my best friend; I think i’ve never had a best friend so i’m not sure.”
Their fun day in the park continues, the redheaded girl having a serious realization— even though the black-haired cutie likes strawberry ice cream, and the redhead doesn’t “…we are still friends…so that is something good.”
The simplicity of this beautifully relatable story about friendship belies its deep meaning about the thrill of discovering a soul mate—there’s no better find in the world, no matter what our age. Preschool—third grade.