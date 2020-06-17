When Loretha Curry is reminded by her mother that she, Loretha, is 69-years-old, her mother, age 86, jauntily tells her it’s “all downhill from here.” Loretha, recovering from a recent traumatic life-changing event, luckily discovers after a year of struggles that it’s not too late to emerge from sadness and look forward to the future even if it requires great mindfulness and planning to do so.
This newest book from the award-winning author of “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” is an inspirational tale of finding hope in the midst of despair, love in the midst of darkness, and joy in the midst of uncertainty.
Humor abounds thanks to the circle of Loretha’s life-long best friends. Their stories unfold along with Loretha’s in dramatic yet realistic processes. Blessed with these friends, who are unique yet loving, Loretha finds strength in their honesty and love.
Loretha is facing life changes not of her choice. At the same time, she is trying not to give up on her 40-year-old daughter who is making challenging life choices. Loretha also has to decide what to do with a successful company she has owned for years, but in which she seems to have lost interest. Loretha has gained more weight than she is comfortable with after her tragedy, and she faces a new medical challenge. It seems almost too much to bear.
Readers will admire Loretha’s strength and her patience with friends and family which serve her well in her journey to get her life back on track after she temporarily loses control of her circumstances. None of her experiences are alien to those who have lived long enough to have racked up life experiences. The manner in which Loretha faces adversity and responds to her fate provides guideposts for those lucky enough to read this book.
Some pundits say reading fiction offers a way for us to see how others live their lives. Then, when needed, the reader can draw upon these fictional yet realistic experiences to make mindful decisions and find hope in unsettling circumstances. “It's Not All Downhill from Here,” is one of those books that will encourage its readers to emulate the bravery and fortitude of Loretha when necessary.
The prologue includes the sentence “You cannot go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are change the ending.” Good advice for anyone at any age.