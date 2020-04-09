Popular young adult author Sarah J. Mass is back and better than ever with “House of Earth and Blood,” the first in a new series, this one for adults.
Bryce Quinlan is a party girl; she works all day and parties until the sun comes up. Her life is exactly how she wants it—perfect in her eyes. That is until a demon murders her best friend.
When that happens Bryce is a devastated mess, alone in a world scattered with people who hate her. Bryce will do whatever it takes to revenge her lost friend, even it is the last thing she will ever do.
Hunt Athalar is powerful, known for his brutal skills in regard to murder. He is a fallen angel now under the command of the Archangels. Hunt is duty bound to assassinate his higher up’s enemies, but with a demon on the loose, Hunt finally has a chance to be free. All he has to do is help Bryce.
Bryce and Hunt will have to get past their differences to put a stop to the chaos. Diving deep into secrets that neither of them want to reveal, they discover they are willing to do anything for the ones they love, including making sacrifices.
I loved everything about “House of Earth and Blood, from the expansive world building to the raw emotions the characters displayed. But I must add this fantasy is not for young adults because it deals with mature subjects.
However, if you’re an adult who enjoys sci-fi/ fantasy genres then pick this one up. It will keep you on the edge of your seat wondering how Bryce is going to get out of her sticky situation. Your only regret might be having to wait for the second book in the series.