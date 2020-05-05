“Bone Crier’s Moon,” by Kathryn Purdie, has a very unique premise, one I hadn’t read before. I approached the book thinking it was going to be another fantasy, a mix of others in the genre I’d previously read. But I actually was transported into a very interesting book that kept me engrossed throughout.
The book is narrated from three different character’s perspectives, all told in first person. There’s Ailesse, a fierce huntress about to complete her rite of passage, Savine, who is Ailesse’s best friend and a kind-hearted Leuress. The last perspective is offered by Bastien, a young man whose father was killed by a Leuress and is seeking revenge for his death.
These characters exist in the world of South Galle. This fantasyland is home to the infamous Bone Criers or Leuresses. The job of the Bone Criers is to ferry the dead on the New Moon to either the paradise of the god Elara or to the fiery gates of Tyrus’s underworld.
To become a farrier of the dead, a Leuresse must complete a rite of passage. Completing the rite involves a young huntress luring her true love to a bridge with a haunting song of a bone flute and either kill him there or kill him before the end of the year.
Ailesse is ready to become a farrier of the dead. But on the night of her rite, Bastien poses as her soul mate and fights her on the bridge to avenge his father’s death. He takes her captive with the help of his two friends, Marcel and Jules. Sabine who was there as a witness to the rite is left behind when Ailesse is captured, she plans to rescue her friend and retrieve the bone flute that Bastien stole. For if the bone flute is lost then the souls of the dead cannot be ferried and will attack the living.
As Sabine races against time to find Ailesse and the flute, a romance forms between Ailesse and Bastein.
I really enjoyed this fun, fantasy novel. It has a great mixture of romantic relationships and friendships. The world that Purdie creates is unlike any I have read before, and she had a refreshing take on different myths. While there are a lot of books about gods and their servants the Lueress offered a unique spin on these servants.
Each relationship featured in the book had a complex push/pull that left the reader anticipating everyone’s next move. I loved the dynamic between Ailesse and Bastien as they went from foes to forming a deep connection. The character that really shined in my eyes was Sabine. She was a girl faced a moral dilemma about her future who ultimately chose her own path while staying true to herself and her friend.
If you are looking for a book that will keep you captivated during the quarantine, this fast paced fantasy is the one for you. “Bone Crier’s Moon” provides readers with a new world to explore while being stuck at home and has a sequel coming next year.