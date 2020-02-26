I grew up with the show “Project Runway,” watching people make gorgeous and sometimes horrendous outfits. “A Dress for the Wicked” provided me with the book version of the show.
The story takes place in Britannia Secunda, a fake English country where fashion is everything, and notorious Madame Jolene runs the Fashion House. Every year this fashion house hosts a competition in which promising young women make garments in hopes of winning a spot designing for the prominent business.
The most recent competition is unlike any other. It’s the first year that the country’s new Reformist party is including a contestant in a Fashion House interview. This contestant is Emmy Watkins, a girl working in her mother’s pub in Shy, the furthest a town can be from the height of fashion. Emmy goes against her mother’s wishes and ventures to the city to compete. Upon arrival in the fashion house capital, Avon Upon Kynt, Emmy meets Tristan, a charming reporter.
The fashion house is full of silks, tulle, and cut -throat competitors. All Emmy has wanted to do forever is to design and as the competition unfolds she wonders if this opportunity is as good as it originally seemed.
I loved this book, my only complaint is the middle section got a little slow. Emmy was an incredible, strong narrator, able to persevere even though everyone doubted her, and turn the tables in the end.
Other characters, in addition to Emmy, gave the story charm. I loved how Krause created the relationship between Tristan and Emmy and their dynamics, as well as Emmy’s relationships with the contestants and Madame Jolene.
Emmy undergoes quite a lot of changes in the book—she’s a strong young woman who works hard for her dreams. I would read “A Dress for the Wicked" again in a heartbeat, not only for the characters but for the messages the book conveyed.