It sounds odd, but my favorite spectator sport might now be golf, especially when it is at a beautiful course.
I’ve been fortunate enough to attend three U.S. Opens and four Masters tournaments, though my last Masters was more than 20 years ago because we lost the right to purchase the in-demand tickets when my grandparents passed away. But I did get to go back to the spectacular Augusta National course in 2019 for the first playing of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament.
And in February 2020, just before our move to Missouri, we got to go to the annual pro-am tournament at the equally amazing Pebble Beach, where the Pacific Ocean crashes into the Northern California course.
Soon after that, the pandemic shut down fan attendance at golf tournaments for more than a year. But when ticket sales finally resumed, I jumped at the chance to see action at the biennial Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin, a mere six-hour drive from home. The event was originally scheduled for September 2020 but was pushed back a year.
In April, I bought two tickets for the Ryder Cup, which features the 12 best American men players in various forms of match play against the top Europeans. Only practice round tickets were around by the time I got through, but that was good enough for me. I was on my way to the Ryder Cup for the first time.
My wife and I left after work Tuesday so we could get to the Wednesday, Sept. 22, practice round as early as we could. We made it to just north of Chicago Tuesday night and drove the final two hours to the course outside Sheboygan Wednesday morning.
Just as you enter, the Ryder Cup has the feel of golf’s major championships on steroids. Like the U.S. Open, it has enormous temporary structures for clubs and sponsor areas. But the Ryder Cup also features a giant replica of the event’s trophy for spectators to take their picture next to, as well as a stage that looks like it came from a stadium rock concert, where they held the opening ceremony.
Like any big tournament, our first stop was the gift shop. As with the Masters and the U.S. Open, the store is massive — 60,000 square feet of golf clothing, coasters and oversized golf balls. You name it, they probably have it. We bought our souvenir refrigerator magnet and way too much other stuff. Luckily, they have a bag check area, so we didn’t have to lug it around the course.
Judging by the line to get in the shop as we left in the afternoon, we made the right call going early, even if it meant missing some action on the course. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 15,000 people were expected to visit the shop Wednesday, which is more than the population of Union or Washington.
We then headed out to the course. Naturally, we wanted to get to the holes that run along Lake Michigan. The course reminded me of Chambers Bay, where we saw the 2015 U.S. Open near Tacoma, Washington, as well as Pebble Beach, and the fierce winds coming off the lake made it almost as rough as the Pacific.
The course was meant as a tribute to Irish links courses. But being designed by Pete Dye, who brought the golf world the infamous 17th Island green at TPC Sawgrass, the Florida home of the annual Players Championship, it also included some tricks, including deep pot bunkers, large elevation changes and mounds sticking way up above the ground. Dye’s family also designed the course at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta (Missouri, not Georgia).
Being a practice round, there wasn’t as much singing or chanting “U-S-A!” as there was on the weekend, but one of the loudest boos for the European players came when one hit his ball onto a 10-foot-high hill covered in deep rough but then moved the ball back to the green, robbing the fans of the chance to see him try to get out of the mess.
We primarily watched action on the 12th and 17th holes, both par threes right on the lake, where every shot flirted with disaster in the gusting wind.
One weird thing about the practice round we saw was that there were only six total groups of four, a big change from a regular PGA tournament, which typically has dozens of two- or three-player groups tee off during the day, sometimes taking up all 18 holes at once.
That meant people would mob each of the few holes that actually had players, especially American players.
The European groups had slightly smaller crowds, so those were fun to watch. Plus, I recognized some of their players who have seemingly been around forever, such as Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy, more than the younger Americans.
I’d never been to a practice round at an important golf tournament, but one cool thing compared with a competitive round is spectators have always been allowed to bring cameras. I remember my father telling me about my grandfather being chewed out by the legendary Sam Snead for taking photos at a Masters practice round in the 1950s. My grandfather was in the right and didn’t even want Snead’s photo. He was there to take pictures of the flowers.
So I brought my camera from work to try to take more professional-looking photos. It didn’t go as well as I’d hoped. I took photos of many of the players, but they were pretty far away. I think I got better as the day went on, but the photos from the last couple holes disappeared, so I can’t prove it. (Strangely, the missing photos popped up on my computer desktop the day after this column ran in the paper, so I will include some online)
But that and the expensive concessions were about the only drawbacks on an amazing day (plus we walked 8 miles). Now, of course, it’s got me itching to see a weekend Ryder Cup round someday.
Once the Ryder Cup competition started, the U.S. dominated, winning 19 matches to 9. It was the largest U.S. victory margin since the U.S. started taking on all of Europe, not just England, in 1979.
So that continues my track record of having all-time exciting competitions the first time I attend a major golf championship. At my first Masters in 1986, Jack Nicklaus won his 18th and final major at age 46. The game’s other top all-time player, Tiger Woods, won his 14th major on a broken leg in my first U.S. Open in San Diego in 2008, defeating Rocco Mediate in a 19-hole playoff.
Maybe the British Open Championship should offer me a free trip in 2022 if they want to guarantee themselves a great tournament!