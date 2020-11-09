The purchasing of a truck for the city sparked a lengthy discussion at Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting.
The council approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet 2500 HD regular cab 4WD truck, for $48,618 from Don Brown Chevrolet of St. Louis for the city’s water department.
The truck is intended to be added to the fleet of vehicles the department has, according to Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem.
The city received three bids: Don Brown Chevrolet for $48,618; Modern Auto, $49,123; and Jim Butler, $50,067.
Ward 3 council member Jeff Patke said this was another example of where the city could go with the a local bid that is just slightly over a 1 percent increase.
“I know council has said ‘don’t open that can of worms’ but this is something that needs to be discussed,” Patke said. “It’s just my opinion, we need to look into that.”
Darren Lamb, city administrator, said the issue is a “double-edged sword” for the city because why would other businesses submit lower bids if local businesses appeared to have the upper hand.
He added the council would have to define what “local” meant.
“Is it city limits, 63090, or the county?” Lamb said. “You’d have to answer to that and that’s the reason you received the advice from legal council for low bids.”
Quaethem said the state bids are always the lowest and local vendors do the best they can. He reported that in 2010 Modern Auto had the low bid for a vehicle the city purchased.
“They do the best they can but they just can’t always do it,” Quaethem said. “They understand.”
He added Modern Auto also receives the city’s business for vehicle maintenance.
Ward 2 council member Mark Hidritch cast the lone no vote.
Hidritch told The Missourian it was because of the small monetary difference in the state bid from Modern Auto.
“It was the difference of $508,” Hidritch said. “Modern Auto employs people from Washington, who pay taxes; that $508 would have come back to the city ten times over.”