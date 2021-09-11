For five years, Valerie Battle Kienzle has been stitching together the history of St. Louis’ once-thriving textile clothing and footwear industry.
“I love going down there and just imagining the way it used to be,” Kienzle said of St. Louis’ Washington Avenue, which she said was the epicenter for two industries that would eventually spill out into rural Missouri with garment factories opening in communities like Louisiana and Hannibal and shoe factories opening in Washington and St. Clair.
Kienzle came to Washington Public Library Thursday, Sept. 9, as part of the Friends of the Washington Public Library’s speaker series to discuss her new book, “Ready to Wear: A History of the Footwear and Garment Industries in St. Louis,” a 224-page book published by Reedy Press that includes historic images and recalls the glory days of the two industries in St. Louis.
“By 1924, there were 121 different garment-related companies in St. Louis. These are companies that were making everything from buttons, zippers, seam tapes for hems, threads, just all kinds of things that you would need to make clothing,” Kienzle said. By the 1980s, those companies had largely shipped manufacturing overseas and left Washington Avenue a shell of its former self, though the neighborhood is now being revitalized by the St. Louis Fashion Fund and fashion industry entrepreneurs.
To research, Kienzle said she scoured newspaper articles, read out-of-print books and employee manuals and conducted a number of interviews with individuals whose parents worked or lived near Washington Avenue at the apex of the boom of the St. Louis fashion and shoe industry.
“They said the street literally hummed with activity,” Kienzle said. “The street would be filled with carts, trucks, horses and wagons and people carrying different clothing samples up and down the street. It was a really noisy, really active and really vibrant place.”
At one time, St. Louis was second only to New York City in terms of footwear production and clothing manufacturing.
She said her interviewees recalled a time when Washington Avenue was lined by bustling factories designed by some of the most popular architects of their time, including Isaac Taylor, who’s work includes St. Louis City Hall and the Missouri History Museum and Theodore Link, whose work includes St. Louis’ Union Station, the Mississippi State Capitol, the Palace of Mines and Metallurgy at the 1904 World’s Fair and buildings on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis.
“These were not just boxy warehouses but designed with a great attention to detail, including scroll work, gargoyles and all other kinds of embellishments,” Kienzle said. Inside those warehouses were employees who worked for some of America’s then-biggest brands and fashion designers.
Among the designers Kienzle discussed were Elizabeth Keckly, who came to St. Louis as an enslaved woman and rose as a free woman to be the personal dressmaker of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, and Marion McCoy, who was one of the first designers to copyright her patterns for dresses that had features such as collars, pockets and a cinched waist.
Kienzle said the shoe and clothing industries were “basically built on the backs of women and immigrants,” a fact that surprised Margaret Seiter, who attended the presentation.
“I guess I didn’t realize that women were so prominent (in the industry),” Seiter said. She and Patti Frick said they both enjoyed learning about the history of the fashion industries.
“I like the history, the nuts and bolts of it all,” Frick said.
Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell said the monthly series continues Oct. 14 with a presentation from geologist Phyllis Steckel entitled “Rocks & Minerals: Nature’s Beauties.”