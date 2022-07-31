Voters in Augusta will have to go to Defiance to vote in the Aug. 2 primary elections.
Voters in Precinct 215, which includes Augusta and all of the Washington School District that is in St. Charles County, will now vote at Defiance Ridge Vineyards, 2711 S. Missouri 94 in Defiance, according to the St. Charles County Elections Office.
Voters in Precinct 317 also will vote at Defiance Ridge Vineyards. According to the elections office, the site is centrally located for voters in the two precincts.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters can find their precinct at s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.