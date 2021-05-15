The American Library Association says the Washington Public Library has an economic value of more than $2.63 million to the city of Washington.
This is according to an online calculator that assigns a monetary value to the various services or materials, such as young adult books, audiobooks, literacy programs, public computer usage and meeting room space usage that a library provides to its patrons.
Washington Library board member Carolyn Witt said although she is pleased to hear a statistic that highlights the value of the library, she believes it doesn’t accurately convey the library’s importance.
“It is a fine figure, which will make people gasp like it did for me,” said Witt, who served as the library’s director from 1981 to 2005. “I have no argument with that, but the library is so much more than the dollars and cents. It is an intrinsic, emotional tie for the community. It is a destination. It is a shelter place for children to learn a love of books.”
Temporarily shuttered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order, Head Librarian Nelson Appell said the pandemic has only reaffirmed the library’s importance to Washington, which was recently recognized as one of the best-read communities in America by the Community Literacy Foundation.
“There is this idea that a library is a place only for books, but libraries today are so much more than that,” Appell said. “We’ve expanded so much with programs, with entertainment options, with ‘How-To Classes,’ whether they are online or we are sponsoring them ourselves here on-site.
“During COVID-19, with so many people not having reliable internet access, for whatever reason, we provided hot-spot checkouts so that people who needed them could use them for telehealth appointments,” he said. “I think what the numbers show is that people really, really value and need their local library. We’re an essential part of the community.”
According to Appell, the library circulated more than 36,400 adult books, 3,200 young adult books, and 35,950 children’s books during its last fiscal year, which ended September 30. During that time, the library also recorded 1,308 attendees at programs for adults and 1,399 attendees for kid-friendly programs, including book discussions and painting, drawing, sewing and baking classes.
The library also checked out its Wi-Fi hot-spot technology 350 times and registered more than 7,200 hours of computer usage from library patrons. The library also reported 31,300 hours of on-site Wi-Fi use in the last fiscal year.
Appell said all of these figures would likely have been higher if not for COVID-19.
“Our bread and butter is still books, but right behind that is our DVD collection and audiobooks, which is something that I find that people really don’t know that we have,” Appell said. “People can download the electronic audiobooks straight to their devices. ... That’s such a great technology, and that’s the one that I find really changes people’s lives the most when they realize that is available to them.”
Last year, the library rented 2,776 audiobooks compared to 22,000-plus e-books and audiobooks that were downloaded by library patrons.
Although new technology may be changing the landscape of libraries, the importance of reference librarians remains unchanged. Last year, Washington reference librarians fielded more than 4,400 questions, or roughly 12.25 questions per day. These questions, Appell said, can range from the routine, such as helping patrons find books by a particular author, to troubleshooting email problems or finding the phone number for an out-of-state business to questions that are a bit more abstract.
“Our favorite ones are when they come in and they say that they read a book several years ago, that it had a red cover and a picture of pigeon on the front but that they can’t remember the title or the author. Our staff oftentimes can find it based on little information like that,” Appell said. “And sometimes what some people may think be a simple Google search isn’t that simple. Even Google isn’t fail-safe, so people know that they can trust a librarian to give them accurate information.”
Appell said he believes the future of the Washington Public Library is bright, thanks in part to early childhood literacy programs like the ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ initiative and kid-friendly story times.
“When I see families with children coming in and they are checking out 30, 40 or 50 books at a time, I know that they are definitely going to be lifelong readers,” Appell said. “The library is the bedrock of democracy. We help build educated citizens, and that starts with those little kids sitting down with a book and learning.”