A new app allowing Franklin County residents to pay their property taxes with their smartphones got off to a strong start last week.
More than 178 people paid their taxes using the app from Sunday, Nov. 22, when it first became available, until Sunday, Nov. 29, said Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann. Of those, 96 paid Monday, Nov. 23, the first full day the app was available to the public.
The number of people using the app, which allows users to pay anytime, slowed over the Thanksgiving weekend.
“It slowed down, but that’s kind of typical,” Trentmann said. “That’s just how it works because people have other things on their mind.”
Numbers of people using the app, which was paid for with $389,000 in federal CARES Act money the county applied for, paled in comparison to the number of residents continuing to pay in-person at the collector’s office. On Monday, Nov. 23 alone, 330 people paid their taxes in-person.
But the app is doing its job in keeping people who might be asymptomatic coronavirus carriers away from seniors, many of whom still pay their taxes in person, Trentmann said.
“There’s a demographic of people who are highly susceptible to COVID who are not going to use the app,” he said. “Those are the people who are in my hallway right now. This is targeted to people who are more likely to spread the virus without knowing it.”
Residents can pay their bills using the app with credit cards, which have a 2.4 percent fee, or eCheck, which has a $2.80 one-time fee.
The credit card fee would be $28.80 on a $1,200 tax bill.
Franklin County is the first county in Missouri to offer tax payments by app, Trentmann said.
The app can be accessed by using a QR code sent with the tax bill or by searching for “Franklin County MO” on Apple or Google devices.
So far, $15.7 million in property taxes have been paid to the county’s 67 taxing entities. More than $130 million was owed when the process started.
While most of the banks have paid taxes on the accounts they hold, the largest, with 11,000 tax records, was expected to pay Tuesday, Trentmann said.
If you are mailing your bill, it could take a while for it to be processed.
“I think we’re doing alright,” Trentmann said. “We’re about to get behind on the mail. That’s just how it works. We get more mail than we can process.”
While local mail sometimes reaches the collector’s office within a couple days of being sent, Trentmann said they got a “bucket of mail” Nov. 23 that had been postmarked Nov. 12.
Tax payments are due Thursday, Dec. 31.
“I highly encourage people to use the app, if possible,” Trentmann said. “It’s not worth standing in line this year.”