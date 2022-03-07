The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Forum returned to the Four Rivers YMCA Friday, Feb. 25.
This year, elected officials in attendance were state Sen. Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan); state Reps. Nate Tate (R-St. Clair), Jeff Porter (R-Montgomery City), John Simmons (R-Washington); U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03); and Mary Beth Wolfe, a staffer from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s office.
About 80 people attended the Q&A, which covered a variety of topics, including Amtrak funding, voter ID and partisan elections at the school board and municipal level.
Amtrak
State officials were asked about their support of returning Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner to four trains daily. The rail service dropped to two trains daily, one leaving Kansas City in the morning and one leaving St. Louis in the afternoon, on Jan. 3.
Simmons said he supported a return to four trains given the impact on the local tourism industry, but the challenge was that Amtrak is “one of those inefficient government programs that needs a lot of subsidies,” which taxpayers fund. He added he would favor some reforms on how the service is funded.
The other delegates concurred.
“Anytime you spend taxpayer money to subsidize something, you got to look at what we’re getting from it,” Schatz said. “Obviously it’s very important to this area, to the Hermann area.”
Voter ID
On the topic of securing elections, the state officials agreed that measures like implementing a photo ID to vote were “common sense” measures.
Simmons is the main sponsor of Missouri House Bill 1600, which was approved by the House last spring and would have required registered voters to show a photo ID to cast a ballot. Supporters argued that using a utility bill as a form of voter identification wasn’t enough.
Tate added, “I don’t think Missouri really has as big a problem as other states, but why would we want to take the chance for that problem to crop up? We don’t.”
Simmons and Schatz also spoke about their preference for keeping hand-marked paper ballots when voting, as opposed to adopting a digital, computer-based system, as an election precaution.
Partisan municipal elections
On the topic of declaring a party affiliation when running for local municipal positions, delegates at the forum emphasized how voters in local municipal elections often favor people over party.
Reps. Porter and Tate shared anecdotes about people “crossing the aisle” to vote for them in non-partisan elections.
“The Democrats in Franklin County are not like the Democrats in St. Louis City,” Tate said. “We have way more in common than we don’t have in common.”
Simmons said he was in favor of having a party designation.
“To me a party platform boils down to: Government that’s closest to you operates the best,” Simmons said, adding he believes party platforms trickle down to local school and civic issues.
Critical Race Theory
Delegates oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools, while championing local school districts making decisions.
“Decisions are best made by the people who run schools in communities,” Wolfe said, speaking on behalf of Sen. Roy Blunt. “Federal government shouldn’t be reaching down to the local schools.”
Luetkemeyer said he didn’t support the teaching of CRT and he was hopeful local school boards would agree.
Schatz and Simmons emphasized that parents who are concerned about what is taught in schools should be involved in their child’s education and be educated about whom they elect to local school boards.
“As a parent, you always have to be vigilant with your kids, get involved with your kids,” Simmons added.
National issues
Congressman Luetkemeyer also addressed two national issues — inflation and military spending and readiness — during the forum.
He blamed “too many dollars chasing too few goods and services” and the cost of regulation measures under the Biden administration as reasons for increased inflation.
“We need to ensure that our military has the resources it needs to protect our country,” said Luetkemeyer. “With that being said, we’re way behind.”
In regards to China, Luetkemeyer cited concern about cyberattacks. He added that economically, we’re “feeding the lion” by investing money into their economy via trade.