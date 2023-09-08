Five times the Indians had the ball in the first half and all five times they scored touchdowns.
That helped Pacific (1-2, 1-0) jump out to a 34-14 lead over visiting St. Clair (1-2, 0-1) in Week 3 football play as the Indians opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 40-27 win.
The Indians also benefited from a lone St. Clair turnover late in the second quarter to get an extra possession and an extra score going into halftime.
Pacific running back Luke Meyer led the way with five touchdowns on the night, fourrushing and one receiving.
Indians quarterback Seth Stack passed for one touchdown and ran for one more.
The Bulldogs struggled on their first possession, but then reeled off a pair of big plays in their next two possessions as quarterback Nate Short ran for a score and so did running back Skyler Sanders.
St. Clair made it interesting in the second half, returning the opening kicoff for a touchdown and then scoring on the next possession after an interception, but Pacific held up defensively after that to close out the game.
St. CLair hosts Sullivan next Friday in a rematch of the 2022 Class 3 District 4 championship game.
Pacific goes to the Franklin County seat to play the two-time defending Four Rivers Conference champions, Union, in Week 4.
Read more details from Week 3 in the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
STC - 7+7+13+0=27
PAC - 14+20+0+6=40
First Quarter
PAC - Luke Meyer 50 run (Kade Collins kick), 7:34
PAC - Seth Stack 26 run (Collins kick), 1:40
STC - Nate Short 32 run (Dawson Husereau kick), 1:13
Second Quarter
PAC - Meyer 3 run (kick failed), 9:25
STC - Skyler Sanders 42 run (Husereau kick), 9:08
PAC - Meyer 3 run (Collins pass from Stack), 1:46
PAC - Meyer 6 pass from Stack (kick failed), 0:08
Third Quarter
STC - Josh Hawkins 76 kick return (kick failed), 11:47
STC - Sanders 10 pass from Short (Husereau kick), 8:27
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Meyer 45 run (run failed), 6:51
