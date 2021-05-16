Five local projects are closer to reality after the East-West Gateway Council of Governments’ Transportation Planning Committee approved more than $5 million in Franklin County projects Monday.
Replacement funding for rural bridges on Little Boone Creek Road and Little Indian Creek Road, as well as work on Front and High streets in Washington and a congestion mitigation project at the intersection of West Osage Street and First Street in Pacific, moved on in the process.
The projects now need approval from East-West Gateway’s executive committee. A vote is expected in July.
The bridge over Little Boone Creek will cost just over $1 million, with $635,914 of that coming in federal money, if approved, and $364,816 from the county.
“Those are realistic budgeted numbers,” Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said Thursday. “When you get to the actual construction a year or two from now, there’s always variables.”
The local entities will be reimbursed their shares of the projects by the state, with the money to be used on future road projects, once the current projects are complete, Grutsch said.
The Little Indian Creek Road Bridge, which crosses the Girard Branch of Indian Creek, will cost $851,137. The federal government would provide $538,419, and the county would provide $312,718.
Both projects cover about a tenth of a mile.
“Little bridges cost big bucks,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at Tuesday’s commission meeting, referring to the bridges’ names.
The two bridges, located in the south central part of the county, are load-limited to seven tons, which is about the size of a school bus and half the size of a large fire truck, Grutsch said. Both bridges are around 68 years old and have substandard guardrails and approaches.
Front and High streets will see sidewalk upgrades, road resurfacing and curb and gutter improvements. Both are the second phase of improvements on the streets.
The Front Street project will cover a 0.51-mile stretch between Stafford and Jefferson streets. It would cost just over $1 million, with $845,600 from the federal government and $211,400 from the city.
High Street would see improvements over seven-tenths of a mile between Fifth and Front streets. The project would cost about $1.2 million, with $955,000 from the federal government and $238,750 from the city.
In Pacific, right turn lanes and new traffic signals would be added at the intersection of Osage and First streets at a cost of $1.1 million. Of that, $892,173 would come from the federal government and $223,043 from the city.
The intersection has been a problem for the city for many years, City Administrator Steve Roth said. It is the primary route for trucks accessing the city’s Dailey and Meramec industrial parks.
“Trucks regularly must use opposing lanes of traffic to make turning movements, resulting in traffic congestion and safety hazards and frequent damage to signage, traffic and pedestrian signal infrastructure, etc.,” Roth said.
The improvements will particularly help trucks turning from northbound First Street, or Highway F, turning east on Osage and trucks turning south on First Street from westbound Osage, Roth said.
All Franklin County projects to apply got preliminary approval, Grutsch said. More than 20 projects elsewhere in the region were not approved.