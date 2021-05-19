A $22 to $25 million senior living facility will be built along Country Club Road, following the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission members unanimous approval at their May 18 meeting.
As it is planned, the 201-unit Country Club Farms will offer single family homes for purchase and one- and two-bedroom residences for lease. It will fill almost 57 acres once complete, developer Ed Schmelz said.
“Now we have this approval, we can now go ahead and get our appraisals and everything hopefully closed as fast as possible,” he said. “I’d like to get everything closed in 60 days and start moving some dirt.”
The commission approved the preliminary plat at the meeting, which means Schmelz still needs to show the commission a final plat for review. This looks at the details involved in construction, but he was given the go-ahead to proceed.
Schmelz predicts the move-in date to be May 2022, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A handful of neighbors talked to Schmelz after the closed meeting, he said. They voiced concerns about the impacts of the units, traffic and other components of the subdivision on them.
“I think they’ll take the weight and see the approach,” he said. “I think I have to wait until I get out there and I can be a good neighbor. I think that will be how they judge me, what it will be based on.”
This development “has rekindled” some of the conversations with the state about doing work on Highway A, such as adding turning lanes for the development, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said during the meeting.
Four-way stop signs will also be necessary by the entrances, he said.
Within the development, there are about 40 single family homes, which are 1,300 to 1,400 square feet. They will have a basement and two-car garage, according to Schmelz. He said they will sell for $225,000 to $250,000.
The rental units are expected to lease for $675 to $1,100 per month depending on the space. Almost all have a garage, and some have basements.
Another subdivision in Warrenton owned by Shmelz, which has 170 units and is for residents 55 and up, will be completed in August, Schmelz said. He started work on it in winter 2018.
Country Club Farms would become the fifth major senior subdivision built by Schmelz and managed by his company, ELS Properties, according to previous Missourian reporting. Schmelz also owns two in Union, one in Linn and the one in Warrenton.
In December, Schmelz’s proposed 278-unit senior living subdivision in Pacific was denied by the Board of Aldermen.
Schmelz said this May’s result was what he was hoping for.
“I’m really, really looking forward to getting started working on the project,” he said. “I think it will have some really high demand and fill up really quickly.”