The number of Franklin County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March has climbed to 4,841 people — more than the population of St. Clair recorded in 2018 by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Franklin County Commission reported Friday that 52 more people had tested positive for the virus, including a 13-year-old Pacific boy, a 14-year-old Washington girl, an 86-year-old New Haven man and a 94-year-old Robertsville woman.
There are 96 people in long-term care who are positive, a number that includes residents and staff. There are also 32 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington, reported Friday that the hospital has 21 COVID-19 patients, with two additional patients being tested for the virus in the emergency department. The ICU is at 70 percent capacity. Prior to Friday, the ICU was at near capacity.
Members of the Washington City Council are hoping the mask mandate they passed, which took effect Monday, will ease the burden on Mercy Hospital Washington and other area facilities. Mark Skornia, the city’s emergency management director, said the first week of the mandate has been “overall positive.”
“For the most part, people are following it,” Skornia told The Missourian. “We’ve had a handful of reports, and we’re following through on those.”
The city is hoping to see the gains from the mandate reflected in the daily statistics starting in a couple of weeks. Skornia pointed out that the daily cases and hospitalizations also might show the impacts of a weekend of Thanksgiving gatherings. Either way, he said, the city is hoping the mandate will be enough to curb the rise in cases.
“I don’t think anyone wants to go back to the shutdown that we had in March and April,” he said.
Eoloff said the staff is encouraged by the recent mandates passed by the city of Washington and Franklin County. However, he also said the hospital expects more COVID-19 cases to be reported in the county next week based on gatherings Thursday and through the weekend.
“The virus has an incubation period before most patients exhibit symptoms and get tested,” Eoloff wrote in an email. “We’ve seen an average of between five and 10 days for symptoms to become present.”
As of Friday, Mercy has treated 307 patients with COVID-19 and discharged 271 since the pandemic began.
“The care we provide is saving lives,” Eoloff said.
Friday’s report from the county commission noted that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services did not do manual case entry for COVID-19 reports Nov. 26, because of the Thanksgiving holiday. This will impact Franklin County data and the number of cases received over the next few days.
According to data from the Washington Emergency Management Agency’s Weekly COVID-19 Report, there are currently 665 active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, 179 of them in ZIP code 63090.
From March through Oct. 21, 2,500 people in Franklin County tested positive for the virus, according to the commission. Since Nov. 1, an additional 1,872 people have tested positive, ranging in age from 0 to 102 with the average age being 45.
The cases are split across 19 cities, villages, census-designated places and unincorporated communities in the county. In November, Washington has led the case count with 460 people testing positive, followed by Union, 316; St. Clair, 249; Sullivan, 175; Pacific, 171; New Haven, 122; Villa Ridge, 65; and Robertsville, 55.
The number of people reported to have died of the virus in Franklin County remains at 75. Eoloff said two patients with COVID-19 died Thanksgiving day at the hospital’s ICU. One additional person was transferred to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.