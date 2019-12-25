The third completion date for the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River has come and gone but high waters continue to plague the project.
The bridge is now slated to be finished next spring, but no hard date has been set.
That is according to Stephen O’Connor, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) area engineer, who told The Missourian that the river level prevented the Dec. 17 deadline to be met.
“With the continued high water levels and winter approaching, the project will be completed in the spring 2020,” he said. “There is no set date.”
Tim Hellebusch, Missouri Department of Transportation resident engineer, added that calmer, lower waters are ahead.
“Now that the river seems to finally have given up, we will begin removing all the rock causeways that were installed off both banks of the river,” he said. “Once all the rock is removed, we will then perform the final grading and restoration.”
Hellebusch noted that there still is a “rock blanket” to install around the bridge abutment in Warren County. Once that is completed, Alberici Constructors, the bridge contractor, will finish the asphalt shared use path that wraps around under the bridge and connects both shoulders.
“We will finish with final grading, ditching, seed and mulch, and any remaining miscellaneous items,” Hellebusch said. “Unfortunately since winter is upon us, the asphalt work will probably not begin until spring.
“We will re-evaluate things again once the trail is ready to pave,” he added.
According to Hellebusch, crews are working this week on the aesthetic lighting on the bridge.
“We were testing everything this week and still have a few more adjustments to make,” he said. “It will be after the first of the year before the lights will be complete.”
Deadlines
Last week’s completion date was the third deadline set for the bridge project. The Dec. 17 deadline was set in October.
It was two weeks later than the previous deadline of Dec. 3 set in August, which was more than one year after the bridge opening ceremony. A grand opening event for the $63 million bridge was held Dec. 1, 2018. Traffic began crossing the span two days later.
Prior to the August extension, the project deadline had been Sept. 5.
There are contingencies built into the contract between the state and Alberici Constructors that allow for the project deadline to be changed due to river levels and precipitation.
Airport Rock
When Alberici removes the rock causeways they will be hauled to the Washington Regional Airport.
The causeway is the working surface where equipment was located during construction of the bridge over the Missouri River. The contractor is required to remove the causeway as part of the project. There is an estimated 12,000 cubic yards of rock to be hauled.
This past September, the council formalized a deal between the city and Alberici Constructors to take the rock and materials to the airport where it will be used as fill.
John Nilges, Washington public works director, previously stated once the rock is moved, street department crews will move the rock to where it needs to be. A consultant will be on hand to witness the work.
Nilges added the city has a place on the airport grounds for all of it.
He further added that there is no cost to the city to obtain the rock. However, the city may need to rent equipment to work with the rock once it is at the airport property.