WHS Evacuates students to football field after threatening comment on restroom wall, police are investigating threat, students have been evacuated to the football field. The following statement was released by the School District of Washington:
"We’re investigating a threatening comment found on a restroom wall at Washington High School to determine its credibility. Students were evacuated from the building to the football field as a safety precaution. School officials and local police are assessing the situation. There is no threat to the middle school."
Washington High School dismissed students who drive at 12:45 p.m. Students that are being picked up by a parent can be released to a parent for pick up in the Nix parking lot behind the cafeteria.
Parents can also pick up from the middle school at the normal early dismissal time at 2:25 p.m. Buses will run at normal Wednesday early release times from the Middle School as all students will be moved there.
More details as they are made available.