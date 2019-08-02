A Villa Ridge man was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with child abuse for allegedly assaulting two teens, and chasing them while wielding a pistol.
Franklin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Tasha Loop in Villa Ridge Wednesday, July 31, for the report of two 16-year-old boys who were assaulted by their father.
Deputies spoke with the teens and an 11-year-old girl.
One of the boys had a swollen black eye and the other had an abrasion on his forehead, according to the sheriff’s office. The girl was not injured.
During the investigation the teens told the deputy they had been assaulted by their father, Matthew I. Todd, 42, Villa Ridge. One of the boys also stated his father had chased him around the yard while the father was holding a pistol, authorities said.
The deputy contacted the Missouri Children’s Division to assist with the investigation.
At the scene, the mother and father of the children both denied an assault had occurred, and then claimed the injuries were caused by a fall, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators recovered a pistol at the home.
Todd was charged with two felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child in the Franklin County Associate Court. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond. The children were released to the care of the children’s division.