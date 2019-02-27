UPDATE from the SDOW
Dear Parents and Guardians:
We appreciate the cooperation this afternoon as we worked quickly to follow our safety protocols. Today at approximately 12:00 p.m., it was reported to us that a threatening message was written on a bathroom stall pertaining to “blowing up the school.” Although this message was vague, we take these situations seriously. Local police responded to Washington High School and school officials evacuated the building, moving students to the football field. A call blast to parents shortly followed.
After consulting with the Washington PD and other law enforcement agencies, we determined it necessary to execute an early release. Students that had transportation were released to leave for the day and others were relocated to Washington Middle School to wait for pick up or ride the bus at their normal Wednesday early release time. Law enforcement began an assessment of the building, including the use of dogs to thoroughly sweep the entire building. This sweep takes time and therefore after school activities were also canceled. This assessment is still in progress.
Situations like this create a disruption to our school environment and community. We apologize for the inconvenience; however, must exercise our due diligence.
Further communication will be forthcoming regarding the assessment and our return to normal operations.
Dr. Lori VanLeer
SDOW Superintendent
PREVIOUS STORY:
WHS Evacuates students to football field after threatening comment on restroom wall, police are investigating threat, students have been evacuated to the football field. The following statement was released by the School District of Washington:
"We’re investigating a threatening comment found on a restroom wall at Washington High School to determine its credibility. Students were evacuated from the building to the football field as a safety precaution. School officials and local police are assessing the situation. There is no threat to the middle school."
Washington High School dismissed students who drive at 12:45 p.m. Students that are being picked up by a parent can be released to a parent for pick up in the Nix parking lot behind the cafeteria.
Parents can also pick up from the middle school at the normal early dismissal time at 2:25 p.m. Buses will run at normal Wednesday early release times from the Middle School as all students will be moved there.
More details as they are made available.