A Franklin County jury Thursday returned a guilty verdict for a 20-year-old former Union man on all four counts in the death of Kenneth Allen Jr. in 2016.
Blake S. Schindler was charged with second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary and robbery. He also was charged with felonies restraint.
The jury assessed the punishment as 30 years each on the counts of murder and robbery. For burglary, the jury assessed 15 years. And the jury assessed five years for restraint.
A sentencing hearing will be held in front of Judge Wright Nov. 8. The judge cannot sentence Schindler to more that assessed by the jury.
The three-day jury trial began Tuesday at the Franklin County Judicial Center in front of Michael S. Wright, 12th District judge in Warren County.
When Allen was found, he was lying in a pool of blood with his hands and feet bound behind him.
Schindler was the final suspect accused in the death of Allen, a former probation officer and drug counselor who was found dead in his Washington area home in November 2016.
Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 30, were sentenced in October 2018 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Wonish is serving his prison sentence at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland. Robins is incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe.
