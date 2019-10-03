Timothy and Anna Travers (Homeyer), Palm Bay, Fla., announce the birth of a daughter, Harper Lainne Travers. Born July 29, 2019, at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, Fla., she weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Harper joins Paisley Leisse Travers, 3.
Grandparents are John and Nannette Homeyer, Washington, Nick and Susan Frolos, Ballwin, and Bill Travers, Jerseyville, Ill. Great-grandparents are Lucille Homeyer, Washington, Clif and Geri Daniels, Jerseyville, Ill., Jim and Betty Davenport, Fieldon, Ill., and Gloria Travers, Jerseyville, Ill.