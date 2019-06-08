Three Illinois residents were killed in a vehicle crash Friday night, June 7, on Interstate 44.
Jujhar Singh, 28, Elk Grove, Calif., was driving a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia west on I-44, near mile marker 225, when the front bumper struck the back left side of a 2004 Mitsubishi Montero ejecting the driver and passengers at 11:57 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Mitsubishi overturned and traveled off the right side of the road and came to a rest in a ditch. Ignacio Castro-Perez, 73, Auora, Ill., and Maria R. Mendoza, 73, Aurora, Ill., were pronounced dead at the scene by Missouri Baptist Hospital Ambulance personnel. Martha Rabadan, 55, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
The patrol does not list who the driver was of the Mitsubishi at the time of the crash. All occupants of the Mitsubishi were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.