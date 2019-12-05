We don’t think there are many people in Franklin County who doubt the need to pay for law enforcement for protection. They proved it in April 2018 when voters approved a half-cent sales tax, with half going for expansion of the adult detention (jail) and the other half for salaries for law enforcement personnel through the county.
The tax after one full year of collections has produced $6.3 million. There was $982,952 collected (part of 2018 after the tax was approved) and through October of this year $5,392,238 has been collected.
About $30 million is needed to pay for the county jail expansion and the rest is going for salaries for law enforcement officers. There are more than 200 law enforcement officers in the county, with most in the sheriff’s department, which has 116 deputies, and there are two officers in the prosecuting attorney’s office. There are 10 municipal police departments, with the number of officers varying depending on the size of the towns.
Washington has the largest number of officers among the municipalities with 28. The Washington Police Department received $355,333 in payments from the tax through October 2019. Union is next with 25 officers and it received $317,261, followed by Sullivan and St. Clair.
Disbursements are sent to the municipal departments around the 10th of each month.
The sales tax revenue fluctuates monthly depending on the time of the year, retail sales and the general economy.
The tax does not have a sunset provision and one reason is because the revenue varies.
The jail expansion is underway and the revenue for the sheriff’s office and the municipalities in the long run should help the entities retain trained staff members.
Law enforcement is very important as everybody realizes. So is the safety of citizens. Franklin County has had an increase in crime, and, unfortunately, there is no decline in sight because of many factors in our society. Growth contributes to crime increase.