It’s All-Star weekend in Dutzow again.
The Washington Youth Sports Association has a series of All-Star games and skills competitions scheduled to take place at Dutzow Ballpark’s Upper, Lower and KC Fields Saturday and Sunday.
Festivities are scheduled to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Atoms X 2 division skills competition on both the Upper and KC Fields, followed by that division’s All-Star game at 10:30 a.m.
The Chic division competes at those same times on the Lower Field.
At noon Saturday, the Pixie division takes over on the Upper Field with the skills competition and a corresponding All-Star game at 1:30 p.m.
Also starting at noon will be the Midget division skills competition on the lower field, followed by the Midget All-Star game.
The Petite 2 division skills competition will be at 3 p.m. on the Upper Field, followed immediately by the division’s All-Star game.
On the lower field, the Juveniles division has its skills competition at 3 p.m., followed by an All-Star game at 4:30.
The Bantam 2 division has its skills competition at 6 p.m. on the Upper Field and closes down the first day of the festivities with its All-Star game at 7:30.
The final events of Saturday on the Lower Field will be the Bantam 2 division’s skills competition at 6 p.m. and All-Star game at 7:30.
Sunday morning, the Petite 1 division begins the day with a skills competition at 9 a.m., followed by the All-Star game at 10:30 on both the Upper and Lower Fields.
Second up on both fields Sunday will be the Bantam 1 division with skills competitions at noon and All-Star games at 1:30.
On the Upper Field, the Soph/Deb division concludes the schedule with a skills competition at 3 p.m., followed by an All-Star game at 4:30 p.m.
The Juniors division will conclude the schedule for the Lower Field with the skills competition beginning at 3 p.m. and the All-Star game following at 4:30.
More information can be found at http://www.dutzowballpark.com/all-star-weekend.html.