The Wright City Wildcats earned another soccer win Wednesday.
Wright City (5-1) is in the first season of its new boys soccer program. Union beat Wright City Thursday.
The Wildcats earned a home win, 2-0, against St. Clair (2-7).
“It was a close game,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said.
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker recorded 14 saves in the contest.
The Bulldogs put seven shots on goal against Wright City goalkeeper Logan Kellner.
“Overall, we played well on defense and just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” Dildine said.
St. Clair next plays Tuesday on the road at Union at 5 p.m. in Four Rivers Conference play.