Wrestling at home for the final time this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights forged a split Monday.
Borgia shut out O’Fallon Christian, 42-0, but lost to Orchard Farm, 39-24.
“The team looked better today and continue to make small improvements,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “Reflecting back on the regular season, they all made progress. And I am proud of them for that progress and their work.”
Borgia heads to the Class 2 District 2 meet in Marshall.
“This week starts a new chapter for the season,” Posinski said.
In the O’Fallon Christian dual meet, there were two contested matches and Borgia won both.
Grant Straatmann (138) pinned Michael Gerrow in 1:38. Joseph Lause (113) pinned Caleb Little in 2:56.
Borgia’s Garrett Posinski (145), Nathan Boone (152), Brynner Frankenberg (160), Braedyn Frankenberg (182) and Thaddeus Isgrigg (195) won by forfeit.
Against Orchard Farm, there were five contested bouts and Borgia won three of them.
Lause (113) pinned Hank Dunkmann in 13 seconds.
Straatmann (138) pinned Brian Dahlm in 2:36.
Braedyn Frankenberg (182) pinned Cross Mollerus in 1:47.
Cole Stephens (145) edged Garrett Posinski, 6-4. Matt Posinski said it was Garrett’s first match since Christmas due to injury and his final high school contest as he will not wrestle in the district tournament.
James Seitzer (160) pinned Brynner Frankenberg in 4:45.
Boone (152) was a forfeit winner.
Orchard Farm’s Stone Corder (195) won by a medical forfeit.
Orchard Farm’s unopposed wrestlers were Jeremy Goslin (106), Drew Statler (170), Blaine Brady (220) and Aiden Hynes (285).
Borgia’s Oliver Mace won an exhibition match.
“This was the last meet of the regular season before heading off to the district Friday,” Coach Posinski said. “The focus for the next few days is to hone the team’s skills, prepare them mentally and refine their technique. We finished the season 7-9-1 which I am pleased with given our small numbers.”