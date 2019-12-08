Washington boys wrestling opened the season with a home split Wednesday.
The Blue Jays defeated Owensville, 71-12, and lost to Rolla, 52-21, in a pair of duals.
The tri-meet also saw Rolla defeat Owensville’s boys, 66-15. Rolla’s Lady Bulldogs also topped Owensville in a girls dual, 60-5. Washington’s girls did not compete in the meet.
Washington had three wrestlers emerge with wins in both duals Wednesday.
At 152 pounds, Louis Obermark pinned Owensville’s Seth Scheidegger in 1:09. He also pinned Rolla’s Wyatt Sowers in 0:38.
Chris Griesenauer was a two-time winner at 220 pounds. He took a forfeit win against Owensville and defeated Rolla’s David Rogers by a 5-0 decision.
Gavin Holtmeyer picked up two wins at 285 pounds, pinning Owensville’s Joseph Bauer in 2:32 and Rolla’s Ethan Crouch in 1:21.
Washington gained four other pin victories against Owensville in Cameron Mueller (145 pounds, 1:20 against Boston Belk), Chris Buchanan (160, 1:09 against Alan Kopp), Nate Busch (170, 2:57 against Zachary Adams) and Josh Morehouse (195, 1:22 against Brent Helmig).
The Blue Jays took four matches that Owensville left open. Ben Griffen (120 pounds), Tate Hendricks (126), James Johnson (132) and Collin Muller (182) each won by forfeit.
Ayden Gaebe picked up five points against the Dutchmen with a 16-0 technical fall against Tighe Bombach in the 138-pound match.
Owensville had two winners in the Washington dual, both by pin. Aries Nicholas (113 pounds) pinned Calvin Kelpe in 1:08 and Michael Morton (106) pinned Devon Deckelman in 3:02.
Rolla gained six wins by pins against the Blue Jays — Brayden Squires (106 pounds, versus Deckelman), Nathan Pulliam (145, against Mueller), Andre Ridenhour (160, over Buchanan), David Redding (170, versus Busch), Titus Taylor (182, against Muller) and Gabe Sutton (195, versus Morehouse).
Cullen Bridges gained six points for the Bulldogs against Washington via a forfeit at 113 pounds.
Zack Fennell (132 pounds, 16-0 over Johnson) and Dathan Mickem (138, 15-0 versus Gaebe) both won by technical fall.
Hunter Hoffman edged Griffen at 120 pounds by a 2-1 decision.
Alexander Sederburg also won a decision for Rolla, 6-1, against Hendricks (126).
Washington hosted Union Friday in a dual meet and will wrestle over the weekend with the boys at the Westminster Tournament and the girls headed to a tournament at Ft. Zumwalt North.