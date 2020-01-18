The Blue Jays are .500 across the big river in wrestling this season.
Washington traveled to Granite City (Ill.) Thursday for a boys wrestling tri-meet where the team fell to Mascoutah, 45-36, but defeated the host team, 46-30.
Ben Griffen (126), James Johnson (132), Chris Griesenauer (220) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) were all two-match winners for Washington.
Griffen won by forfeit against Mascoutah and pinned Granite City’s Logan Lacefield in 3:49.
Johnson pinned both Mascoutah’s James Nimick and Granite City’s Alex Martinez.
Griesenauer won a 3-1 decision against Granite City’s Mason Killy and was unopposed against Mascoutah.
Holtmeyer scored two pins against Justin Fricke (Mascoutah) and Dorian Arguelles (Granite City). His pin against Arguelles came in an overtime period.
Will Kelpe (120), Timmy Boehlein (138), Cameron Mueller (145), Louis Obermark (152), Nate Busch (160) and Collin Muller (182) all won one match apiece.
Kelpe won a 15-14 decision against Granite City’s James Manion, but was pinned by Mascoutah’s Jacob Pflaster.
Boehlein pinned Granite City’s Jacob Adams, but was pinned by Mascoutah’s Kylan Montgomery.
Mueller scored a pin against Granite City’s Hayden Smith, but lost a tight 11-10 decision against Macoutah’s Logan Will.
Obermark pinned Granite City’s Braden Dippel and was pinned by Mascoutah’s Chase Overton.
Busch pinned Mascoutah’s Zain Timon and was pinned by Granite City’s George Kisor.
Muller pinned Mascoutah’s Jayden Mueller and lost an 11-10 decision against Granite City’s Nick Grayson.
Devon Deckelman (106) was pinned twice by Mascoutah’s Chris Tomlin and Granite City’s Dylan Boyd.
Parker Kelpe and Calvin Kelpe each wrestled one match at 113 for the Blue Jays. Parker Kelpe was pinned by Mascoutah’s Diether Messner and Calvin Kelpe was pinned by Granite City’s Michael Boyd.
Octavio Meza (170) was pinned by both Mascoutah’s Caleb Grav and Granite City’s David Groetecke.
Joey Avitia (182) was pinned by Mascoutah’s Daniel Fix and Granite City’s Nick Grayson.