The Blue Jays hit the final stop on the way to district wrestling Saturday.
Washington’s boys wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with one last tournament at Seckman where the Blue Jays finished fourth with 195.5 points.
The Blue Jays were led by 182-pound individual champion Jack Carico at the event. The team also boasted two second-place finishers, two wrestlers in third place and one in fourth place.
“Overall it was a pretty good weekend for Washington wrestling,” Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I know most of the attention was on the girls district meet, but I think it shows what type of program we have become when you look at the success we had at the varsity level at Seckman and the JV level at conference. We crowned at least one champion at each event and put numerous on the medal stand, so it was a good showing for all.”
In the team scores at the Seckman Tournament, Jefferson City took first with 310.5 points. Seckman (291.5), Francis Howell Central (201.5) and St. Charles West (172.5) also made the top five.
Carico opened the tournament with an 18-3 technical fall against Brent Aulber (Jefferson City). He then won a 3-1 decision against Andrew Warren (Seckman) and picked up a 9-4 decision in the championship match over Lucas Watson (De Soto).
At 120 pounds, Ben Griffen received a bye into the semifinals and punched his ticket to the championship match with an 8-5 win by decision over Lorenzo Turney (Lee’s Summit).
Seckman’s Kaegen Miller won the individual championship at 120 pounds, besting Griffen in a 14-1 major decision for the title.
Dana Cates was the 126-pound runner-up for the Blue Jays. He pinned Hunter Walling (Jefferson City, 1:13) and Cole Gramling (St. Charles West, 1:22) to reach the championship match.
Kai Orine (Seckman) scored a pin against Cates to win the 126-pound division.
Louis Obermark (145 pounds) and Chris Griesenauer (170) each won third place in their divisions.
Obermark was pinned by Seckman’s Anthony Chellew to start the tournament, but scored pins over Cole Stephens (Orchard Farm, 1:33) and Jacob Rodeghero (Christian Brothers College, 4:39) to win third place. The third-place match was just the third loss of the season for Rodeghero.
Griesenauer won a 17-1 technical fall against Michael Moran (Affton) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Trevor Hatchtel (St. Charles West) knocked off Griesenauer in a 6-1 decision.
Finishing the tournament, Griesenauer won his last two matches by pin against Gavin Land (Troy, 1:57) and Dawson Prenger (Jefferson City, 1:31).
Isaiah DeVore (220) placed fourth in his weight class. James Johnson (132) placed fifth and Tate Hendricks (113) and Cameron Mueller (138) both finished sixth.
The Blue Jays will next compete in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament Friday and Saturday at St. Charles.