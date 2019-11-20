For the second year in a row, St. Clair freshman Brock Woodcock is a national champion.
Woodcock, representing Purler Wrestling Academy in the 113-pound division, completed his run to a second consecutive title Saturday, Oct. 26, at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa.
Woodcock was the 2018 105-pound seventh and eighth grade champion at the event.
Woodcock finished off the championship with a 15-0 technical fall over Damien Mendez, wrestling for Team Kansas, in his final match.
“He was dominant this year in every bout, including a 15-0 technical fall in the championship match,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “This was an amazing performance and the best is yet to come from this outstanding student athlete.”
Another St. Clair freshman, Ryan Meek, competed at the event and gained two wins in the consolation bracket.
“After taking a close regular decision loss in his first bout, Ryan Meek battled back in the consolation bracket with two wins by decision 1-0 and 5-0 before a narrow 2-0 in the fourth round consolation bracket,” Hughes said. “Unscored on in his victories and battling to the end in his close losses, Ryan is off to a great start for his freshman season.
“Congratulations to both young men for representing themselves, their school, their team, their community and the elite Purler wrestling club in an outstanding fashion,” Hughes added.
Woodcock and Meek will join a St. Clair squad this winter.
St. Clair finished sixth in the state in Class 2 in 2018 with three individual medalists and two individual state champions.