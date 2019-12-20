By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
In recent years, the Union Wrestling Tournament has continued to grow, and the 2019 event held last weekend might have been the biggest one so far as a separate girls division was added for this year’s event.
“I thought everything ran very smoothly,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “I have a great coaching staff that I can always count on to step up and make sure everything runs smoothly. Nathan Hoskins has basically taken over as the tournament director along with George Sachs and they do a great job. We ran a little ahead of schedule on Saturday and were able to start the finals early and get done early which was nice. Adding girls didn’t seem to slow things down too much. We ran five mats and keep things going the whole time.”
The event covered two days with five mats in the main gym. A total 15 schools competed in each division.
Over the years, the event has grown from an eight-team event with two mats in one gym to the current two-day format.
St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock (120) was named the outstanding male wrestler of the tournament. The outstanding female wrestler award went to Northwest’s Sierra Thomas (130)
Boys
In the boys meet, Marshfield was the team winner with 301 points.
Northwest placed second with 282 points. Windsor was next at 256 and Branson was fourth at 241 points.
St. Clair was the top area team with 216.5 points and was followed by Union at 210.
Finishing seventh was Logan-Rogersville at 191.5 points. Rounding out the top 10 were Ste. Genevieve (186), Cape Central (125.5) and St. James (104.5).
The rest of the varsity teams were Springfield Central (84), Fox (70), Webster Groves (65), St. Francis Borgia Regional (43) and Battle (29.5).
Northwest had the top second team, finishing 15th with 36 points.
By weight class, title bouts were:
• 106 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek won a 10-0 major decision over Union’s Dominick Beine;
• 113 — Branson’s Kyshin Isringhausen pinned Ste. Geneveive’s Gavin Gross in 1:16;
• 120 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock posted a 19-3 technical fall over Battle’s Jackson Shea in 5:17;
• 126 — Branson’s Christian Cartright pinned Ste. Geneveive’s Dalton McNeal in 3:02;
• 132 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox won an 8-3 decision over Logan-Rogersville’s Riley Williams;
• 138 — Logan-Rogersville’s Jay Stausbaugh won a 12-2 major decision over Union’s Carter Sickmeier;
• 145 — Windsor’s Grant Pauli edged Northwest’s Cannon Newhouse in Sudden Victory 1, 8-6.
• 152 — Marshfield’s Will Snider posted a 13-0 major decision over Windsor’s Luke Longtin;
• 160 — Branson’s Caden Lorenz earned a 9-3 decision over St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson;
• 170 — Union’s Ryder Kuenzel posted a 13-8 decision over Marshfield’s Elijah Horne;
• 182 — Johnny Daffron of Northwest edged Windsor’s Chris Butts, 3-2.
• 195 — Springfield Central’s Gabriel Fletchall won a 14-6 major decision over Windsor’s Seif Elkhashab;
• 220 — Northwest’s Chase Stegall defeated Union’s David Clark by a 16-5 major decision; and
• 285 — Ste. Genevieve’s Ryan Schmelze defeated Union’s Connor Ward in Tiebreaker 1, 1-0.
Girls
Northwest claimed the team title with 305 points with St. Clair taking the runner-up spot at 191.
Marshfield (177), Ste. Genevieve (131) and Branson (127) rounded out the top five spots.
Webster Groves was sixth at 114 points while Union placed seventh at 106. St. James scored 100 points to place eighth.
The remainder of the varsity teams were Battle (86), Camdenton (73), Cape Central (70), Fox (41), Potosi (17) and Borgia (11).
Battle’s second team finished 13th to lead that group, scoring 41 points.
Winners, by weight class, were:
• 103 — Northwest’s Lauren Macmiller won the three-wrestler pool over Cape Central’s Kaylee Armstrong and Camdenton’s Ashlynn Hughes;
• 110 — Northwest’s Jillian Ems pinned St. Clair’s Cassidy Shoemate in 4:20;
• 115 — Kaylynn Crocker of St. James pinned Camdenton’s Taylor Mustain in 1:13;
• 120 — St. Clair’s Emma Davis won a six-wrestler round robin by going undefeated. Union’s Kylee Mobley was second.
• 125 — Marshfield’s Alissa Hughey pinned Webster Groves’ Taila Lee in 3:15;
• 130 — Northwest’s Sierra Thomas pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Genevieve Nickelson in 0:58;
• 135 - Northwest’s Lily Shaffrey pinned St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson in 2:57;
• 142 — Emily Light of St. James pinned Sarah Sammon of Webster Groves in 0:31;
• 152 — Hannah Jansen of Webster Groves pinned Branson’s Erin Bohmont in 3:07;
• 166 — Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve pinned Battle’s Niyia Morris in 1:24;
• 187 — Ste. Genevieve’s Maggie Myracle pinned Union’s Jaiden Powell in 1:11; and
• 235 — Catherine Dutton of Springfield Central won by a pin over Marshfield’s Leanna Merrell in 0:46.