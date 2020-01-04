Led by two individual champions, the St. Clair Bulldogs finished seventh at the Ft. Zumwalt East boys wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21.
St. Clair tallied 234.5 points at the two-day event, which Hannibal won with 314 points. Other teams in the top five included Waynesville (305), De Soto (273.5), Troy (265.5) and Pacific (255.5).
“We had six finalists and two champions on the girls side and two finalists and as many champions on the boys side,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Whether they won or lost their finals match, every one of them had a great tournament and should be encouraged by their performance.”
Freshmen Brock Woodcock (120) and Cameron Simcox (132) remained unbeaten for the Bulldogs to win their weight classes.
“On the boys side, both of our finalists, Brock Woodcock and Cameron Simcox, secured dominant victories in their championship bouts,” Hughes said. “For both of these outstanding wrestlers, this was their third straight tournament championship and both remain undefeated.”
Woodcock pinned Sam Hyken (Marquette, 1:06) and Nathan Martin (Ft. Zumwalt West, 1:50) and won three times by technical fall. He won 16-0 against Camron Steffey (Pacific), 16-0 against Kenneth Coats (De Soto) and then 15-0 against Braden Stark (Ft. Zumwalt East) in the championship match.
Simcox pinned six opponents with one technical fall and one decision. He pinned Ben Schrader (Vianney, 1:52), Mason Lucas (Pacific, 2:22), Kevin Cruz (Waynesville, 2:34), Tommy McBride (Marquette, 5:00), Leo Wagner (SLUH, 2:21) and Dylan McCoy (Ft. Zumwalt East, 2:43). Simcox won a 15-0 technical fall against Jacob Matschinder (Troy) and then a 7-0 decision against Noah Bourke (Kirkwood) in the championship round.
Gabe Martinez (113) placed third, Dalton Thompson (160) fourth, Ryan Meek (106) sixth, Damien McCoy (220) sixth, Seth Banks (138) seventh, Ryan Barrett (182) 10th, Caleb Hooks (170) 12th and Connor Sikes (126) 13th.
Martinez went 4-1 with all four wins by pin and one loss by pin against Pacific’s Dillon Hall. Martinez finished with a win by pin in 3:43 against Xander Finn (Waynesville) for third place.
Thompson went 5-2 with one win by pin, one by forfeit, one by major decision and two by decision. Both of Thompson’s losses were by decision. His final match was a 5-1 decision loss against Clark Rogers (Winfield) in the third-place match.
Meek went 5-3, suffering his first three losses of the season. Two of those losses were against Hannibal’s Shawn Smashey, who pinned Meek in the fifth-place match. Meek won four times by pin and once by decision.
McCoy posted a 3-4 record with two wins by pin and one by decision. He ended the tournament with a loss by pin in the fifth-place match against De Soto’s Hunter Lebel.
Banks posted a 2-3 record with one win by pin and one by forfeit. He finished with a win in the seventh-place match by forfeit against Parkway Central’s Ahmadullah Khalji.
Barrett was 1-4 with a win by forfeit. He finished the tournament with a loss by pin against Kameron Foust (Hannibal) in the ninth-place match.
Hooks won three matches with four losses. All three of his wins were by pin. He finished with a loss by pin against Jack Prange (Vianney) for 11th place.
Sikes won four of his eight matches, including three wins by pin and one by major decision. He finished with a win by pin over Kennon Redinger (Waynesville) in 3:25 in the 13th-place contest.
The Bulldogs have concluded the 2019 portion of their schedule and are currently wrestling in the Kinloch Classic at Springfield Parkview.