The freshmen class of boys wrestlers at St. Clair continues to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Three freshmen led the Bulldogs with first-, second- and third-place individual finishes Friday and Saturday at the annual Kinloch Classic in Springfield. St. Clair scored a total of 148.25 points to finish 12th in the team standings.
Jackson was the team winner with 379 points. Raymore Peculiar was a distant second at 262 points. Helias Catholic (234.5), Marshfield (219) and Ozark (216) rounded out the top five.
“Knowing the caliber of wrestlers our program has received and will continue to receive in the coming years, the coaching staff has attempted to make our schedule more difficult to challenge our athletes and Kinloch is one of the more difficult tournaments in the state,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Matt Woodcock said. “Multiple brackets had numerous returning state champions, medalists, and state qualifiers. They also included some highly skilled freshmen vying for those titles later this season as well.”
Freshman Brock Woodcock (120) improved to 24-0 on the season with six wins in the tournament to win the individual title. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“Brock continues to excite crowds with his dominant wrestling technique,” Coach Woodcock said. “His success was rewarded with his second Most Outstanding Wrestler Award this season, a rare feat for any freshman.”
Woodcock scored pins against Conon Railey (Glendale, 0:51), Josiah Daniels (Kickapoo, 2:35) and Levi Smith (McDonald County, 1:54). He won twice by technical fall against Chase Johnson (Reeds Spring, 15-0, 2:43) and Rhett Wiseman (Jackson, 16-0, 5:17).
In the final round, Woodcock won a 14-0 major decision against Helias’ Jack Lage, who became the first wrestler to last a full three periods against the two-time preseason national champion this season.
“In his final bout, Brock wrestled a fellow Purler Wrestling Academy athlete and friend,” Coach Woodcock said. “This did not stop him from exerting dominance and winning by a 14-0 major decision, his first of the season. Brock remains undefeated at 24-0, all wins but one by technical fall or pin, and he has still only given up three match points this season.”
Woodcock’s fellow freshmen, Ryan Meek (106 pounds) and Cameron Simcox (132) finished second and third, respectively, in their divisions.
Meek won his first six matches to reach the championship final where he lost a tight 2-0 decision against Republic’s Wyatt George.
Meek won twice by pin against Rozalyn Richerson (Marshfield, 2:19) and Trenton Bollinger (Jackson, 0:28), once by technical fall against Kyle Justice (Glendale, 15-0, 3:19) and three times by decision against Blaine Ortiz (McDonald County, 4-1), Jacob Huggans (Hickman, 5-1) and Edgar Banuelos (Rogers Heritage, Ark., 12-8).
“After suffering his first high school losses 2 weeks ago at Fort Zumwalt East, Ryan maintained his composure and redirected his focus in the practice room making necessary adjustments to his positioning helping him reach the finals this weekend at Kinloch,” Coach Woodcock said. “Ryan is a danger to any opponent on the mat and his improvement in the neutral position was on full display this weekend.”
Simcox started with four straight wins, including three pins against Damion Thousand (Buffalo, 2:17), Kadin Stephanic (Raymore Peculiar, 0:45) and Layton Newell (Hollister, 2:32), and a 6-1 decision against Jacob Scrimpf (Helias).
In the quarterfinals, Simcox pinned Elijah Maskrod (Ozark) in four minutes even.
The only setback for Simcox came in the semifinals as Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County) won in a 16-5 major decision, the eventual champion of that weight class.
Simcox rebounded to pin Cole Harrell (Hickman) in 2:28 and then finish with a 5-4 decision win against Schrimpf in the third-place match.
“Having been in one of the most difficult weight classes at the tournament, Cameron found great success but ultimately fell just shy of his own personal goal of tournament champion and in the hunt for Most Outstanding Wrestler as well,” Coach Woodcock said.
Senior Dalton Thomspon placed seventh for the Bulldogs at 160 pounds.
Thompson went 3-3 in contested matches, winning each of his first three matches by pin against Conner White (Buffalo, 1:38), Cayden Love (Reeds Spring, 1:26) and Dominic Pona (Windsor, 1:34). He was uncontested in the seventh-place match.
Gabe Martinez (113) was 11th with a 3-3 record on the weekend. He won two of his four preliminary matches by pin against Adan Garcia (Rogers Heritage, Ark., 3:34) and Cornelius Kidd (Buffalo, 1:12). In the 11th-place match, he pinned Gavyn Wlaker (Hillcrest) in 3:27.
Seth Banks (138) finished 14th. Connor Sikes (126) and John Davenport Cortivo (145) both placed 16th. Caleb Hooks (170) took 18th place.
St. Clair will wrestle Wednesday in a quad meet at Sullivan, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.