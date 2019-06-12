The Washington Junior Football League will be conducting a late registration session for the 2019 season Wednesday, June 19, from 7-9 p.m. at Lakeview Park Football Fields on Grand Avenue next to the YMCA. 

Students who are entering grades four through eight in the fall are eligible to play. Scholarship applications are available. 

A parent or guardian and participant should be present to register and measure for equipment.

For more information, please call WJFL President Mike Newbanks at 314-795-1727 or email mnewbanks@wjfl.org

Players also may be registered at the website wjfl.org.

For additional information on the league, please visit the website.